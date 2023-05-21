PM Modi visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Narendra Modi offered floral tributes on Sunday at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which was set up in memory of those who died in the 1945 atomic bomb strike on this Japanese city at the close of World War II. Modi is in Japan for the annual summit of the G7 major economies, which is being held in Hiroshima. Modi went visited the museum with other international leaders attending the G7 summit. The Prime Minister signed the visitor’s book at the museum, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi tweeted that he visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning. The leaders also paid floral respects to the victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Cenotaph.

On August 6, 1945, the United States launched the world’s first nuclear strike on Hiroshima, devastating the city and killing around 140,000 people. The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted photographs of Modi’s visit to the museum at the memorial site, saying: Tribute to the victims of Hiroshima. PM Narendra Modi starts his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he examines the exhibits and signs the visitor’s book. The ministry also tweeted a group photo of world leaders attending the G7 Summit, along with the caption, The leaders also paid their respects at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. The facility shows victim items, images, and other materials that portray the horror of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima.