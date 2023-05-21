Police in this Gulf country announces parking restrictions

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced parking restrictions on a major road. ROP informed that the parking of vehicles will be restricted on both sides of the lane on Sultan Qaboos Street, from Al Baraka Palace Roundabout to the Royal Private Airport on Sunday and Monday. The authority urged all motorists to abide by the above, and to cooperate with the police.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will go on an official two-day visit to Egypt with effect from Sunday, May 21, 2023, in response to an invitation from President Abdul Fattah el Sisi of Egypt.