Principal, SFI leader face case for college election impersonation: Police

Police File Case Against Principal and SFI Leader in College Election Impersonation Controversy

A case has been registered by the police on Sunday regarding the alleged election impersonation attempt by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Christian College, Kattakkada. The college principal, Dr G J Shaiju, and SFI leader A Visakh have been booked as the first and second accused respectively. The charges include fraud, forgery, and impersonation.

The complaint was filed by the Registrar of Kerala University, prompted by the university Syndicate’s insistence. The Kattakkada police took action based on this complaint. In response, the registrar has been instructed to investigate the incident and submit a report within a week.

The financial repercussions resulting from the postponement of the university elections will be the responsibility of those involved, and the registrar will determine the appropriate course of action. Meanwhile, the list of university union councillors will be frozen.

Furthermore, it has been decided that union elections will only be conducted again once the varsity authorities confirm the elected councillors. According to the filed case, principal-in-charge Shaiju recommended Visakh, an SFI area secretary and a student at Christian College, as the University Union Councillor (UUC), replacing A S Anakha, who had originally won the election as UUC.