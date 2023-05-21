State government issues dress code for teachers, bans jeans and leggings

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued a new dress code for teachers in all state-run schools in the state. The state government has banned jeans and leggings.

As per the notification issued by the Department of School Education, both male and female teachers are not allowed to wear T-shirts, jeans, leggings etc in schools. The notification said that a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, hence it has become necessary to follow a dress code.

‘It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large. Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace,’ the notification said.

‘In view of the above, the Government in the Department of School Education is hereby pleased to prescribe the following dress code for teachers of all educational institutions. Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate formal attire only (formal shirt-pant and not casual attire such as T-shirt, jeans etc.), Female teachers should attend their duties in decent Salwar Suit/Saree/Mekhela-Chador and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans, Leggings etc,’ said in the notification.