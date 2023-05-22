British Airways to launch direct flight service from London this Indian city

Kochi: British Airways may launch a direct flight service connecting London in the United Kingdom with Kochi in Kerala. As per reports, discussions have taken place between Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and British Airways.

At present, only Air India operates directly between London and Kochi. The airline operates three flights a week on the route. The cost of a round-trip economy class ticket on Air India’s flights between Kochi and London can vary significantly, ranging from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the level of demand.