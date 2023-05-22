‘Companion of the Order,’ Fiji’s highest distinction, bestowed by PM Modi

The highest distinction bestowed upon a non-Fijian, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in acknowledgment of his leadership on a worldwide scale.

During their meeting in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was given a medallion for the position by Sitiveni Rabuka, the prime minister of Fiji.

‘This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations,’ Prime Minister Modi remarked upon receiving Fiji’s highest honour.

In acknowledgment of exceptional achievement or the highest level of meritorious service to Fiji or humanity, the Companion is given to citizens or other foreigners by way of an Honorary Award.

