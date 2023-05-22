Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Ita Nagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Ritcher scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh early on Monday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), tremors were recorded around 8:15 am. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 86 km southeast of Changlang.

No damage to property or casualties have been reported.

The jolt was recorded a day after an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar.