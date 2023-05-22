Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Ita Nagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Ritcher scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh early on Monday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), tremors were recorded around 8:15 am. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 86 km southeast of Changlang.
No damage to property or casualties have been reported.
The jolt was recorded a day after an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-05-2023, 08:15:39 IST, Lat: 27.05 & Long: 97.04, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 86km SSE of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/fYF7WY56xU @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/qJ3BcBB0fL
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 22, 2023
