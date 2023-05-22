Flight operations halted in Italian city after Mount Etna erupted, spewing ash across the runway

Flight operations were halted in an Italian city after Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted and released ash that spread across the runway.

Mount Etna, which stands at 3,330 meters (10,925 ft) on the eastern coast of Sicily near Catania city, began erupting on Sunday morning, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), as reported by The Associated Press.

Due to cloud cover and rainy weather, the eruption was not clearly visible, although eruptions from Mount Etna often showcase a striking display of fiery lava.

The ash from the volcano covered the skies of Catania and reached at least one town on the inhabited slopes of Mount Etna. Local media has not reported any injuries or fatalities thus far.

Images in the Italian media showed several cars in Catania city covered in a layer of dark, gritty dust. Catania Airport announced on Twitter that flight operations had been temporarily suspended due to the ashfall. A sector of airspace had already been closed in response to the eruption, causing delays in arrivals and departures to Sicily, which is a popular tourist destination in Italy.

The INGV noted an increase in tremor activity in recent days through monitoring efforts.

Residents of Adrano and Biancavilla reportedly heard loud booms from the volcano earlier in the day, although the eruption itself was not clearly visible due to the weather conditions, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

The eruption had been anticipated, as Italy’s Civil Protection Agency issued an alert on Thursday warning of potential “sudden” variations in the volcano’s activity due to increased volcanic activity.

Mount Etna is Europe’s most active volcano and had its last major eruption in 1992. In 2021, it experienced several weeks of activity, causing its height to increase by 100 feet due to the amount of volcanic material it emitted. The southeastern crater now stands as the highest part of the volcano. It is in a constant state of activity and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Italy is currently grappling with severe floods that have claimed lives and displaced thousands of people. Many cities remain submerged, prompting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to cut short her participation in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.