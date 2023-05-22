Foo Fighters announce a new drummer during a live stream event over the weekend

Foo Fighters made a significant announcement in the music world during a live stream event over the weekend, revealing their new drummer. As expected by many, the new addition to the band is their veteran session musician and longtime friend, Josh Freese. This comes as Foo Fighters prepare for a massive upcoming tour, marking their first without their original drummer and collaborator, Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in Colombia on May 24th of the previous year.

The announcement of their new member took place during a live stream titled “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts.” The live stream began with the band members joking around in the rehearsal room, each with their guitars.

As part of their unique announcement, three top drummers appeared, making humorous statements like “There’s a white Mercedes blocking my car,” “Hey, I got the PF Changs!,” or “I groomed your poodles for you.” Meanwhile, the band responded with phrases like “We’ll be right there!” and similar remarks. However, the scene quickly changed when Josh Freese interjected with an assertive, “Um… Excuse me?!” The band turned their attention to Josh as he expressed his desire to play a song, leading the band to launch into songs from their upcoming album, “But Here We Are,” set to be released on June 2nd.

During the live stream, as the band rehearsed, sang, and interacted with fans, they reminisced about their early days as musicians. Josh Freese shared a detailed story about playing in a band called Polo at Disneyland when he was only 12 years old.

The live stream appeared to be a pre-recorded special, potentially a rehearsal session or an announcement of their new drummer before embarking on their tour and familiarizing the audience with their newest member.