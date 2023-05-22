Indigo to resume this domestic flight service

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier, Indigo has decided to resume flight service on the Mumbai-Mangaluru route. The airline will start this flight from May 22 as part of its summer schedule and will operate till June 15. The airline will continue its services if it records a good passenger load. This flight service was discontinued a few years ago due to poor response.

Indigo’s flight will depart from Mumbai at 5:40 PM. In the return journey, the flight will depart the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 7:45 pm.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh

In April, IndiGo had started operations between Delhi and Dharamshala. Meanwhile, Indigo will also add a fifth flight to Bengaluru from Mangaluru on June 1.

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier, will operate 11,465 weekly flights in the summer schedule which ends on October 28, 2023.