Investment by FPIs in Indian equities crosses Rs 30,945 crore in May

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested in Rs 30,945 crore in the Indian equities in May so far. Apart from equities, FPIs have invested Rs 1,057 crore in the debt market so far in May. As per market experts, the strong macroeconomic data, the prospect of reducing interest rates, a positive earnings outlook, and falling valuations of stocks are the main reasons for this surge in investment.

According to data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 30,945 crore in Indian equities during May 2 – May 19. They invested Rs 11,630 crore in equities in April and Rs 7,936 crore in March.

Also Read: Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 70,486.95 crore

In terms of sectors, FPIs have been consistent buyers in a host of sectors such as autos and auto components, capital goods, FMCG, health care, telecom, realty, and oil & gas.