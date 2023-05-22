Know how to make Orange Soda

Home Made Orange Soda
Ingredients
4-5 Oranges
4 Tbsp Sugar
1 Carrot – grated
100 ml lemonade
1 Cup soda water
Method
Juice the oranges in a blender.
Strain the juice using a strainer.
Bring the juice to a boil.
This will take 7 to 8 minutes.
Cool the juice and add grated carrot and sugar.
Blend into a smooth liquid.
Pass the liquid through a strainer.
Take a glass and add this liquid to it.
Add 100 ml lemonade and top with soda water.
The orange soda is ready to serve.
