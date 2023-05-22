Know how to make Orange Soda

Home Made Orange Soda

Ingredients

4-5 Oranges

4 Tbsp Sugar

1 Carrot – grated

100 ml lemonade

1 Cup soda water

Method

Juice the oranges in a blender.

Strain the juice using a strainer.

Bring the juice to a boil.

This will take 7 to 8 minutes.

Cool the juice and add grated carrot and sugar.

Blend into a smooth liquid.

Pass the liquid through a strainer.

Take a glass and add this liquid to it.

Add 100 ml lemonade and top with soda water.

The orange soda is ready to serve.