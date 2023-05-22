Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 70,486.95 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 6 of top-10 companies declined by Rs 70,486.95 crore last week. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, and HDFC. ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 27,941.49 crore to Rs 16,52,702.63 crore and that of TCS eroded by Rs 19,027.06 crore to Rs 11,78,854.88 crore.HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 10,527.02 crore to Rs 9,20,568.10 crore and HDFC’s by Rs 9,585.82 crore to Rs 4,99,848.62 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 2,722.01 crore to Rs 5,13,209.81 crore and that of ITC dipped Rs 683.55 crore to Rs 5,21,852.46 crore.

However, Infosys added Rs 9,733.98 crore to its valuation at Rs 5,26,491.90 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 7,722.54 crore to Rs 4,49,050.34 crore and that of ICICI Bank surged Rs 7,716.4 crore to Rs 6,67,196.10 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 4,229.27 crore to Rs 6,20,621.04 crore.

Reliance Industries continued in the top spot of the top 10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.