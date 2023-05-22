NIA apprehends Jharkhand’s prominent Naxal leader in Delhi

Dinesh Gope, the self-proclaimed leader of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was arrested in Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an agency spokesperson. The PLFI, a splinter group of Maoists, primarily operates in Jharkhand. Gope, known by aliases “Kuldeep Yadav” and “Badku,” had over 100 criminal cases against him and a reward of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to his capture. The arrest was related to a 2018 case where demonetized currency notes worth Rs 25.38 lakh were recovered from PLFI operatives. The NIA has been investigating three cases against the PLFI, responsible for numerous terror incidents in Jharkhand.

“Gope’s criminal record includes more than 102 cases of murder, abduction, threat, extortion, and fundraising for the PLFI,” stated the NIA spokesperson. The outfit, formed in 2007 in Jharkhand and derived from the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), had been a source of terror and violence in the region. Gope, along with his associates, used extortion to fund the PLFI, depositing demonetized currency in bank accounts and later collecting it through illegal means. The NIA had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to Gope’s arrest, in addition to the Rs 25 lakh reward announced by the Jharkhand government.

In the past, Gope had managed to evade capture during an encounter with security personnel in Jharkhand. He had been hiding and attempting to re-establish the PLFI’s dominance in the state. The spokesperson noted, “Gope terrorized businessmen, contractors, and the public through his PLFI team members, extorting money and orchestrating attacks.” The NIA’s investigation revealed that the illicit funds collected were funneled through banking channels and shell companies under the names of Gope’s associates and family members.

The case involving Gope was initially registered in 2016 and subsequently taken over by the NIA in 2018. The charge sheets filed in the case implicated several individuals and companies involved in the laundering of demonetized currency. The NIA had attached assets worth over Rs 1 crore, including bank accounts, cars, cash, and immovable property, in connection with the case.

The PLFI, known for its extortion activities, targeted coal traders, railway contractors, and private entities involved in developmental projects across Jharkhand. The outfit had also formed alliances with criminal gangs to expand their operations, engaging in acts of violence and arson. Gope played a pivotal role in the criminal conspiracy, utilizing the extorted funds for investment in shell companies and transferring money through hawala networks.

The PLFI’s formation can be traced back to 2007 when Masi Charan Purty, a former member of the CPI-Maoist, joined forces with Gope. Despite Purty’s subsequent arrest, the PLFI continued to grow under Gope’s leadership, procuring sophisticated weapons to carry out their activities. These weapons included AK-47s and foreign-made rifles like the HK 33.