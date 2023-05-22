Patanjali gets legal notice for alleged use of non-veg item

Mumbai: The Indian multinational conglomerate holding company, Patanjali Ayurved has received a legal notice over allegations of using a non-vegetarian ingredient in its dental product. The company got the legal notice for using a non-vegetarian ingredient called ‘Samudra Phen’ (cuttlefish) in its dental product named ‘Divya Dant Manjan’. ‘Divya Dant Manjan’is labelled as vegetarian and green.

‘Issued legal notice to Patanjali, seeking clarifications on the deceptive use of Samudra phen (cuttlefish) in its product Divya Dant Manjan, while labeling it as green. This infringes upon consumer rights & is deeply offensive to our community and other vegetarian communities,’ tweeted Shasha Jain, a lawyer who issued the notice.

She claimed that the company is selling Divya Dant Manjan as a vegetarian product and it is a violation of the consumer rights as the product contains a non-vegetarian ingredient.

‘Some of my family members, relatives, colleagues and friends use your Divya Dant Manjan and their religious sentiments were hurt when they learned about the product’s deceptive use of Samundra Fen. I myself am a user of many products from your company but now, I am feeling reluctant to use Patanjali products, at least until I receive clarification from your side regarding this matter. .. Your company is expected to maintain high standards of ethics and transparency and the use of green mark for product containing Samundra Fen which is a fish goes against these standards,’ the legal notice further read.

The compnay on its website claims that Divya Dant Manjan is the most powerful medicated product for the gums as well as teeth. ‘By using this tooth powder, gums become strong. Resultantly dental problems like Pieria (flow of blood and pus from the gums) would be solved and the tiny food particles that are left in between the gums would be pushed out. Bad odor from mouth would be ceased. Saliva glands work properly and teeth would be healthy and shine well,’ says the compnay.

The lawyer has asked Patanjali, Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to clarify the issue within 15 days of receiving the notice. She also warned that will pursue legal action against Patanjali before appropriate authorities and court if they did not give reply to the notice.