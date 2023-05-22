Rolling Stone India announces its ‘Women In Creativity’ power list

Rolling Stone India has unveiled its ‘Women In Creativity’ power list, recognizing 25 outstanding women in music, cinema, OTT, content creation, entrepreneurship, and fashion. This groundbreaking initiative represents a celebratory event with a unique index that highlights exceptional women. Among the awardees are Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves, trailblazing trans person and drag artist Sushant Divgikr, breakout musician Asees Kaur, acclaimed content creator and sexuality educator Leeza Mangaldas, multi-talented artist Mithila Palkar, lyricist and screenwriter Kausar, and many others.

Rolling Stone India has a history of featuring and promoting women in various fields of music and pop culture through notable articles and covers. The Indian edition of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine has previously recognized women creatives and leaders such as Srushti Tawde, Raja Kumari, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Lilly Singh, Mithila Palkar, Koli, Niharika NM, Lisa Mishra, Dhee, CL, Vidya Vox, Divgikar, Jonita Gandhi, Monica Dogra, Anushka Manchanda, and more.

Nirmika Singh, the Executive Editor and Digital Director of Rolling Stone India, emphasizes that the ‘Women in Creativity’ honors are specifically designed for and by women. These awards come at a time when India is witnessing a creative movement in music, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, with significant contributions from women. It is a historic moment that deserves to be captured, chronicled, and celebrated.

The jury responsible for selecting the honorees consisted of acclaimed artist and curator Brinda Miller, distinguished marketer and sustainability advocate Jasleen Kaur, Nirmika Singh, and the Rolling Stone India team.

This ‘Women in Creativity’ power list holds great significance as women continue to be underrepresented in various spheres. Equality and equity are far from being achieved. According to the ‘Inclusion in the Recording Studio?’ 2022 report by USC Annenberg and Spotify, out of the 180 artists featured on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Chart in 2021, 76.7% were men and only 23.3% were women. Additionally, women have received marginal nominations for key awards, with 85.8% of the 2022 Grammy nominees in major categories being men and only 14.2% being women.

India’s ‘O Womaniya’ 2022 report also highlights the low representation of women behind the camera, with only 10% of head of department (HOD) positions in key divisions such as production design, writing, editing, direction, and cinematography held by women. Moreover, in media and entertainment corporate houses, women hold only 10% of senior leadership roles. The sixth economic census conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation reveals that women constitute 13.76% of the total entrepreneurs in India, amounting to 8.05 million out of the total 58.5 million entrepreneurs.