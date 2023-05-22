Samsung launches Galaxy A14 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung has launched its ‘Samsung Galaxy A14 4G’ in India on Monday. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of new budget smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999. It comes in Black, Light Green, and Silver colours.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is currently available for purchase via the company website. The company is yet to announce availability on e-commerce platforms. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via SBI bank cards.

The new smartphone is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A14 runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 and Samsung is promising 4 years of security updates and two OS upgrades for the handset.

It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display. The phone comes with a triple rear camera unit- 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 52 hours of talk time with 4G LTE enabled.