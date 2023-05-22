Srinagar Prepares for First International G20 Meeting Since Bifurcation

Srinagar Readies for G20 Tourism Meeting Amid Enhanced Security Measures

Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, is being meticulously prepared to host the three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism. This significant event marks the first international meeting held in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. With the aim of accommodating approximately 60 delegates and 20 journalists from around the world, authorities have made extensive arrangements at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

To welcome the delegates, the route from Srinagar airport to SKICC has undergone major renovations, featuring the prominent G20 logo painted on walls and hoardings. Furthermore, the picturesque Gulmarg tourist resort, where a meeting is also scheduled, has been beautified for the occasion.

The security measures have been significantly intensified to ensure a safe and secure G20 meeting. Teams specializing in counter-drone operations from the elite National Security Guard (NSG) are closely monitoring the sky, while marine commandos of the navy patrol the scenic Dal Lake. Additional security personnel are maintaining a vigilant presence on the ground.

To achieve a balance between effective security and minimal police presence, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have enlisted the support of the army to cover the elevated areas of the Zabarwan Range overlooking the meeting venue and guest accommodations. Moreover, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has recalled thirty companies, previously deployed for election duty, to bolster security in the valley. Intelligence reports had indicated the potential presence of improvised explosive devices or vehicle-based IEDs.

The NSG’s counter-drone units have been actively deployed to prevent unauthorized aerial intrusions. The highly trained “Black Cat” commandos are on standby to handle any terrorist incidents or hostage-like situations. Joint patrols by the navy’s marine commandos (MARCOS), Jammu and Kashmir Police’s river wing, and the CRPF are being conducted along Dal Lake, as the convention centre is situated on its banks. The MARCOS have been stationed at Wulur Lake since the mid-1990s to deter infiltration across the Line of Control.

Due to time constraints, the proposed visit of the delegation to Gulmarg, often referred to as the Switzerland of Asia, had to be canceled. Instead, the delegates will explore attractions such as Pari Mahal, Chesmashai, and other Mughal gardens, as well as take a stroll through the renovated Polo View Market before departing the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

The previous G20 tourism working group meetings were held in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Siliguri in West Bengal, respectively.