Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices rose on Monday and extended gains for the second consecutive session. The strong rally in Adani Group stocks supported the benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex ended 234 points higher at 61,963.68. The NSE Nifty settled 111 points higher at 18,314.40. Nifty Metal was the top gainer among sectoral indices, rising 3.19%. Nifty IT was also up nearly 2.5%.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Divi’s Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals and Tech Mahindra. The top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Eicher Motors and Bharti Airtel.