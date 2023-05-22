Tangy Tomato Onion Curry: A Flavorful Delight

Tangy Tomato Onion Curry is a delicious and flavorful dish that combines the tanginess of tomatoes with the sweetness of onions, creating a delectable curry that pairs well with rice or bread. This curry is packed with aromatic spices and a hint of tanginess that will tantalize your taste buds. It’s a perfect choice for a quick and easy weeknight meal or when you want to impress your guests with a delightful vegetarian curry. Let’s dive into the recipe and bring some tangy flavors to your kitchen!

Ingredients:

– 4 medium-sized tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 medium-sized onions, finely sliced

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– A few curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Salt to taste

– Fresh cilantro leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

2. Add the sliced onions to the pan and sauté until they turn translucent and golden brown.

3. Now, add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Cook for a minute or until the raw smell of ginger-garlic disappears.

4. Reduce the heat to low and add turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Stir well to combine the spices with the onion mixture.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and mix everything together. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the tomatoes are soft and cooked.

6. Once the tomatoes are well-cooked and the mixture thickens, add garam masala and mix well. Adjust salt and spices according to your taste preference.

7. Allow the curry to simmer for another 2-3 minutes, ensuring the flavors are well incorporated.

8. Turn off the heat and garnish the tangy tomato onion curry with fresh cilantro leaves.

9. Serve hot with steamed rice, naan, or roti. The tangy tomato onion curry pairs well with any Indian bread or rice dish.

Enjoy the delightful flavors of the Tangy Tomato Onion Curry with your family and friends!