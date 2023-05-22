Tigress dies of hunger in Corbett National Park’s Pakhro range

The post-mortem report, released late Saturday night, confirmed that the tigress died as a result of complete emptying of the stomach due to hunger. The tigress was discovered unconscious in Corbett National Park, according to Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Samir Sinha. The tigress was too old and weak to be saved, he added. According to Kalagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Neeraj Sharma, the tigress was unable to move far in quest of prey due to old age and fainted from hunger. She received immediate first aid, but the tigress died on the way to Dhela Rescue Centre.

This is the fourth tiger fatality in recent years. Previously, a forest guard shot and killed a tiger. Two additional people were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances. Even for these deaths, the forest agency has not made the investigation public. It has been learned that due to tree felling in Pakhro, all wildlife, including the quantity of Cheetal, has decreased. This has resulted in a scarcity of tiger prey.

A unique Corbett Tiger Protection Force was planned roughly ten years ago. The goal of such a project would be to protect the tiger population.The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was meant to bear the cost of this force. Although a lot of paperwork was completed for the plan, nothing came of it.