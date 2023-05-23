Aditya Singh Rajput, an actor, model, and casting director, was discovered dead in the toilet of his flat in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Andheri on Monday, according to authorities.

Rajput (33) had been feeling ill for a few days and collapsed in the bathroom of his flat in the Oshiwara district today afternoon. The actor’s maid witnessed the fall and contacted the building’s security guard, after which he was brought to a neighbouring hospital, where doctors declared him dead. So far, we have discovered nothing odd regarding Rajput’s death. An accidental death report (ADR) was filed, and his body was sent for an autopsy, the official stated. Rajput has appeared on reality series like “Splitsvilla” and in films like “Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara.”