Emirates Draw announces grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years

Dubai: Emirates Draw has announced a new grand prize. The draw named ‘FAST5’ offers the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket. Winners will get a grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years.

‘Participants not only compete for the life-changing grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years, but also three participants could win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw. Every ticket is a two-in-one opportunity, expanding the potential to claim victory and change lives,’ Emirates Draw said.

FAST5 will take place every Saturday at 9pm UAE time. The first game will be broadcast live on May 27.

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.