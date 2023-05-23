Inmate hangs himself in cell in Tihar jail, day after being found guilty

After being found guilty by a court in the nation’s capital on Sunday, a prisoner at Delhi’s Tihar jail complex committed himself on Monday.

The incident happened at around five o’clock.

Javed, a 26-year-old prisoner, hung himself in the lavatory cubicle adjacent to cell number 8, the location where mobster Tillu Tajpuriya was assassinated.

The inmate’s suicide case was being investigated by a court magistrate while all concerned officials were informed.

The Delhi Prisons Department announced last week that it was employing polypropylene net to blanket the three jails in the capital to stop accomplices of offenders from throwing anything inside.

An official informed PTI that the project has been ongoing since last month.

‘Central jail numbers 8-9 and 4 of Tihar prison are being covered with polypropylene nets so that nobody can throw anything, such as phones, drugs, inside the premises. These jails are close to a roadside. Similarly, the Mandoli jail has been fully covered with the net, while the work is around 70 per cent complete in Rohini jail,’ the officer said.

‘The work has been on since last month and gathered pace after the killings of Tillu Tajpuriya and Prince Tewatia inside the jail premises,’ he added.

On May 6, swift response teams established inside of prisons to handle violent occurrences were sent out. According to the officer, the teams have been manned at high-risk wards so they can respond quickly and prevent an escalation.