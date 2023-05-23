IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings today: Predicted XI

Chennai: In cricket, Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2023 today, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Gujarat Titans is the defending IPL champions. They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in their last league stage match and finished as the table-toppers with 20 points. Chennai Super Kings registered a 77-run victory over Delhi Capitals and finished at the second spot on the points table.

CSK’s Predicted XI : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana)

GT’s Predicted XI : Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little)