K-pop star Jennie from Blackpink makes her Cannes debut in a custom Chanel gown

K-pop sensation Jennie, a member of the group Blackpink, has once again become the talk of the internet due to her fashion choices. After making headlines for her performance at Coachella and her stunning appearance at the Met Gala, she recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. For this special occasion, she opted for a custom Chanel gown that bore a resemblance to her Met Gala look. The dress was originally showcased in Chanel’s Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection.

Attending the premiere of the television series “The Idol” at Cannes, Jennie graced the red carpet alongside notable personalities such as producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim.

Jennie’s stunning gown exuded the timeless allure of old Hollywood glamour. The dress featured white lace, a knee-length skirt, and a bodice adorned with delicate lace and a tulle underlay. The corseted torso of the dress accentuated the K-pop star’s slender figure.

This year, Jennie became the second member of Blackpink to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Rosé had previously attended the red carpet event, donning a chic black YSL gown.

Fans expressed their admiration for Jennie’s fashion choice, with one commenting, “She looks gorgeous!! Kinda like this look more than the Met Gala one.” Another fan noted, “The whole crowd was screaming for her.” A third comment praised the outfit, stating, “I just love how this outfit fits like a glove. Congrats on your Cannes debut, Jennie.”

In her personal life, Jennie has been in the spotlight due to rumors of a romantic relationship with BTS member V. Speculation arose after the two were reportedly seen spending time together in Paris prior to the Cannes Film Festival. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship.