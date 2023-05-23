Massive fire breaks out at godown in Kinfra Park; firefighter killed

Thiruvananthapuram: Massive fire engulfed the Medical Services Corporation storage facility located in Kinfra Industrial Park, Thumba in the state capital. The incident resulted in the complete destruction of the building where various chemicals were stored. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

During the operation to douse the fire, a concrete structure collapsed, claiming the life of a firefighter. The deceased has been identified as Ranjith (32), an officer of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. He hailed from Attingal. The incident unfolded at around 1:30 am, accompanied by a powerful explosion in the godown. At the time, only a security guard was present on the premises. The district’s entire firefighting units rushed to the scene and have been working to extinguish the flames.