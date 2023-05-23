Nokia launches C32 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia C32 was launched in India on Tuesday. The Nokia C32 comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. It is available in India in two storage variants and is offered in three colours- Beach Pink, Charcoal, and Mint.

The 4GB + 64GB variant of Nokia C32 is priced at Rs. 8,999 , while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. It is currently available for purchase in the country through Nokia India online store. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI offer starting from Rs.1,584 per month for a duration of 6 months.

The handset is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking up to 1.6 GHz paired with 4GB of RAM, which is extendable up to 7GB using virtual RAM, and with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The company promises two years of quarterly security updates on the Nokia C32. The device features a curved 2.5D 6.55-inch display, the Nokia C32 comes with a resolution of 1600 x 700 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit- a 50-megapixel AI-supported primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera sensor is placed within a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W wired charging support. The phone also comes equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and supports GPS, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.