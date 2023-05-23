Petition in sexual harassment case against Unni Mukundan rejected, High Court orders to continue trial

The Kerala High Court has granted permission for the trial to proceed in the sexual harassment case against actor Unni Mukundan, rejecting the actor’s request to stay the trial.

Initially, Unni Mukundan’s lawyer informed the court that the case had been settled, but the complainant later denied this. In light of this, the single bench of the High Court determined that the court proceedings should continue.

The High Court emphasized that there is no need to dismiss the case, as the complainant has made it clear that she is not willing to settle. Consequently, the court lifted the stay on the trial proceedings and directed that the trial should continue.

The woman from Kottayam had lodged a complaint alleging that Unni Mukundan attempted to molest her when she visited his flat. The incident occurred after she was invited to discuss a film project. The complainant stated in court that the actor had subsequently tried to defame and threaten her. The court then examined the complainant and two witnesses.

Unni Mukundan, in turn, filed a complaint against the woman, accusing her of lying and threatening him. The actor’s complaint alleges that the woman demanded Rs 25 lakh to avoid being implicated in the case.

Currently, Unni Mukundan is out on bail in connection with the case. The woman reported that the incident occurred on August 23, 2017, and she lodged a complaint on September 15, 2017.