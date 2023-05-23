Private bus owners declare strike starting June 7, demand higher student fare

Private bus owners in Kerala have announced their intention to go on strike starting from June 7, as they push for their demands to be met. Among their requests is an increase in the travel fare for students, with a minimum rate of Rs 5. They are also advocating for the implementation of an age limit for students eligible for fare benefits, as well as the retention of permits for private buses and the continuation of limited stop bus services.

KK Thomas, the president of the All Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, previously expressed his concerns, alleging that the government was favoring SWIFT buses over the private bus industry. This strike comes at a crucial time when educational institutions are set to reopen in the first week of June, following the summer break. As a result, the strike is expected to have a significant impact on the daily commute of thousands of students who heavily rely on public transportation.