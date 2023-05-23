RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson, who portrayed the malevolent British governor in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the “Thor” movie, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has passed away. He was 58.

Stevenson’s representatives confirmed his death on Sunday but had no other information to give on Monday. Stevenson was born in 1964 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. After completing the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and working in British television for several years, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’ 1998 feature “The Theory of Flight.” In 2004, he played a knight of the round table in Antoine Fuqua’s “King Arthur,” and he later played the protagonist in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation “Punisher: War Zone.” Late Monday evening, a still of Ray from RRR was uploaded with the caption: “What shocking news for all of us on the team!” Ray Stevenson, please rest in peace. Sir Scott, you will live on in our hearts forever. #RRRMovie.”