DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

May 23, 2023, 03:54 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 61,981.79, higher by 18.11 points or 0.03%. NSE Nifty  ended at 18,333.75, up by 19.35 points or 0.11%.

10 of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The metal index surged  nearly 3%. Adani Enterprises Ltd , which has a weightage of 17% in the metal index, jumped over 12% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer.The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar 

Top gainers on the market  included Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv and UPL. Top  losers  on the market were Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Tags
shortlink
May 23, 2023, 03:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button