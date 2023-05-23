Sunny Leone reaches Cannes in a simple and chic look dressing in a satin green dress

Sunny Leone has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, making her debut on the prestigious red carpet. She showcased a simple and elegant look in a satin green dress, styled by Maria Kokhia. The dress featured strategic cutouts on her midriff and a thigh-high slit, and Sunny Leone appeared happy as she posed for the cameras.

In terms of makeup and hair, Sunny Leone opted for a minimalistic approach, allowing her vibrant personality to shine through at Cannes. The actress is attending the festival because her film, “Kennedy,” has been selected for a coveted Midnight Screening slot.

Expressing her excitement about her Cannes debut, Sunny Leone shared, “I’m so overwhelmed. I can’t believe how far I’ve come in Bollywood. It has been quite a journey. I am thrilled that a film featuring me is going to be screened at such a prestigious venue.”

Sunny Leone rose to fame in Indian cinema with her appearance in the song “Laila” from “Shootout at Wadala.” She further solidified her popularity with the hit number “Baby Doll” from “Ragini MMS 2.”

Cannes 2023 holds a special significance for India as several celebrities from the country have graced the red carpet, showcasing some of the best looks of the season. Additionally, multiple Indian films are receiving special screenings, which is a significant boost for Indian cinema.