Tribals took out protest march regarding forest land rights

On Tuesday, tribals from Maharashtra’s Thane district marched to the district collectorate to urge their demands for forest land rights.

Protesters carrying banners, placards, and flags chanted anti-government slogans as they marched from Chintamani Chowk to the collectorate. A protestor delegation later submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer outlining their requests, which were forwarded to the collector and chief minister. According to one of the protesting tribal activists, the authorities rejected 9,000 of the 17,000 applications submitted by tribals in the district. Protesters also sought a timetable for resolving the matter and asked that forest department staff stop razing tribals’ homes.