World Table Tennis Championships: India’s G Sathiyan enters men’s doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarters

Durban: In table tennis, India’s G Sathiyan entered the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa. In the men’s doubles event, the Indian pair of Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal defeated the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind by ‘11-5, 11-4, 15-13’.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian team of Manika Batra and Sathiyan defeated Brazil’s Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara by ‘8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6’.

However, veteran Sharath suffered a second round loss in the singles competition to Korea’s Lee Sang Su. Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula too exited the singles competition with a 2-11, 4-11, 2-11, 4-11 loss to world number 10 Ying Han of Germany.