3 people held after Indian Army seizes shotgun, grenade cartons from criminals in Manipur

In response to the situation in the state, security personnel in Manipur on Tuesday confiscated a sizable stash of weapons and ammunition at Kangchuk Chingkhong Junction. Five shotguns, five homemade local grenades, and three cartons of shotgun ammunition were all found by the Indian Army.

In relation to the finding of firearms, three people who are allegedly connected to terrorists have been detained. The Manipur Police has received the weapons and ammunition.

A statement by the Indian Army read, ‘Based on inputs, a mobile vehicle check post placed at Kangchuk Chingkhong Junction in Manipur, intercepted one Maruti Alto at 9:35 pm on Tuesday. Five shotguns, five improvised grenades and three cartons of shotgun ammunition have been recovered. Also, three people have been apprehended. They have been handed over to the police along with recoveries.’

After a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was arranged on May 3 across the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, violence erupted in Manipur.

Tension over the displacement of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land had caused a number of smaller agitations before to the violence in Manipur.