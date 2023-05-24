Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold once again crossed Rs 45,000 mark in the Kerala markets. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,000, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,307 per 10 gram, up Rs 37 or 0.06%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 264 at Rs 71,900 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices moved in a narrow range on Wednesday. Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $1,973.38 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,975.90.