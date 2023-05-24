Family of 5, including 3 kids, found dead inside house in Kannur

Kannur: Police found five people, including three children, hanged to death inside the house in Kannur on Wednesday morning. The deceased are Cherupuzha natives Sreeja Vempirinjan, her husband Shaji and three children — Suraja, Surabhi and Sujith — from her first marriage.

The couple got married May 16. Sreeja and Shaji were found hanging from the ceiling fan and the children from the staircase. Police suspect the children were killed before the couple died by suicide. The police have reached the spot. However, it is still unclear what led to their deaths.