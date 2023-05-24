France impose ban on short-haul flights in a bid to cut carbon emissions

France has implemented a ban on short-haul flights that can be replaced by train alternatives as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The law, which took effect two years after being signed into law, prohibits flights on routes that can be completed within two-and-a-half hours by train.

The ban primarily impacts air travel between Paris and regional hubs like Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux, causing discontent within the aviation industry. However, connecting flights are not affected. Environmental groups had called for stricter measures, resulting in the reduction of the initial four-hour travel time to two-and-a-half hours.

The legislation also mandates that train services on these routes be frequent, punctual, and well-connected to accommodate the expected increase in passengers who would otherwise travel by air. Additionally, it requires travelers to spend at least eight hours at the destination before making outbound and return train journeys.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune described the ban as an important step and a strong symbol in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He questioned the justification of using planes for travel between major cities that are already well-connected by efficient train services.

The government was able to proceed with the ban after reaching an agreement with Air France in exchange for financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The aviation industry suffered significant losses due to travel restrictions. Flight data from Flightradar24 shows a decrease of nearly 42% in the number of flights taken last year compared to 2019.

However, the interim head of Airlines for Europe (A4E), Laurent Donceel, criticized the ban, stating that real and significant solutions should be supported to address airline emissions instead of relying on symbolic measures. Donceel cited a finding by Brussels that banning these flights would only have minimal effects on carbon dioxide emissions.

Critics argue that high-speed trains are already attracting passengers away from flights, suggesting that the French government’s actions are merely an attempt to appease climate concerns without taking substantial action.

A4E has also outlined its own plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which includes transitioning to non-fossil sources of jet fuel and adopting battery or hydrogen-powered aircraft.