Govt bus driver in kerala arrested for acting inappropriately, touching woman passenger indecently

In Kerala’s Kozhikode district, a 55-year-old driver of a KSRTC (Kerala Road Transport Corporation) bus was detained for allegedly mistreating a female passenger while the bus was travelling, according to news agency PTI.

The motorist, who was later identified by police as Ibrahim, was detained shortly after the incident on Tuesday.

According to the woman’s complaint, the state-run bus was going along the Mananthavady route when she was seated adjacent to the driver’s seat.

According to a police source quoted by PTI, ‘The woman alleged that the driver touched her indecently while pretending to shift the vehicle’s gears.’

The suspect, though, denied her claims. The Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (attack or criminal force on a woman with the purpose to affront her modesty) was used to file a case against the driver.

The police announced that the suspect would appear before a local court today.