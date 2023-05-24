Inaugural ceremony of new Parliament building will be boycotted by 19 opposition parties

On Wednesday, Congress and 18 other opposition parties released a united statement vowing to boycott the May 28 inauguration of the new Parliament building. According to the opposition parties’ joint statement, “undemocratic acts are not new to the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out Parliament.” When opposition members of Parliament voiced concerns concerning the people of India, they were disqualified, suspended, and muted. According to the statement, MPs from the Treasury benches have disturbed Parliament. Many contentious bills, especially the three agriculture bills, have been approved with little debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been effectively defunct. According to the opposition parties, the new Parliament building was built at enormous expenditure during a once-in-a-century epidemic with no consultation with the people of India or MPs, for whom it appears to be built. “A new building has no value when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of the Parliament.” “We hereby declare our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” the statement continued. In response to the opposition’s objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Wednesday that the party will boycott the ceremony on May 28.

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the new Parliament building to the country. MPs from both Houses have received invitations in both physical and digital versions. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are expected to issue congratulatory messages on the occasion of the new Parliament building’s opening on May 28, according to sources.