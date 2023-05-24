Indian Railways changes timings of this Vande Bharat Express: Details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has changed the timings of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. The ministry updated that the timings of halt stations of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will be changed. The train travels from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin via Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt stations.

According to the new schedule, Vande Bharat Express will start from Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal at 5.40 am. At 8.39 am, the train will halt at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi station. The train will leave from Jhansi at 8.43 am. The arrival time of the train at Gwalior will be 9.41 am, while the departure time from there will be 9.45 am. The train will reach Agra Cantt station at 11.11 am. The departure time of the train will now be at 11.15 am from Agra Cantt.

Similarly, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.40 pm. The arrival time of the train at Agra Cantt station is 04:20, while the departure time is 04:24. At 5.30 p.m., the train will arrive at Gwalior. The train will depart from Gwalior at 5.34 am, arrive at Veerangana Laxmi Bai Jhansi at 6.56 a.m., and depart from Veerangana Laxmi Bai Jhansi at 7.00 a.m. At 10.15 pm, the train will arrive at Rani Kamlapati station.