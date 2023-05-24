Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives grand welcome in Australia

Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is has received a grand welcome in Austrlia. More than 20,000 Indians attended the grand community event for the Indian diaspora held at the Qudos Bank Arena indoor stadium at Sydney Olympic Park. This was the biggest reception for a foreign leader in Australia.

Prime Minister Modi was given a traditional welcome by priests chanting Vedic mantras. The event began with cultural performance by Indian dancers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese compared Modi’s popularity to that of legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen. ‘Dear friend, you have brought the spirit of the world’s greatest democracy to Australia. Wherever Modi goes, he gets a rock star welcome. The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is The Boss,’ said the Australian PM.

‘It will be our sixth meeting that we’ve had together since I was sworn in as Prime Minister one year ago today. It shows how important the relationship between Australia and India is. India will grow to be the third largest economy in the world. It’s already the most populist country in the world. And it’s an important neighbor in the Indian Ocean, that we share. And that is why this is a relationship that we need to invest in,’ the Australian PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian Consulate would soon be opened in Brisbane. Harris Park in the suburbs of Sydney was renamed Little India at the ceremony. Narendra Modi and Albanese then unveiled the gateway stone of Little India. Harris Park is the center of Indian business and Indian dishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia yesterday. Prime Minister is in a three-nation tour and Australia is his final and third destination. He will stay in the island nation for three days. He will held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.