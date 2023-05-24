Report: The members of the Catholic clergy in Illinois are accused of sexual abuse of children

An investigative report published on Tuesday revealed accusations of sexual abuse of children against members of the Catholic clergy in Illinois.

According to the report, these clergy members have served in the church for nearly seven decades, and more than 450 Catholic clerics across the state have been accused of sexually abusing at least 1,997 children.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a comprehensive 696-page report that documents decades of child sex abuse within the Catholic dioceses of Illinois, including the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Dioceses of Belleville, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, and Springfield.

The investigation was initiated in the latter part of 2018 following a Pennsylvania grand jury report that uncovered over 300 Catholic clerics who had abused more than 1,000 children in the Commonwealth over a 70-year period.

Raoul stated that the investigation had two main objectives: to obtain a complete account of substantiated child sex abuse and to provide a comprehensive public report on the abusers. Additionally, the investigation aimed to give survivors a voice and contribute to their healing process.

Attorneys and investigators involved in the probe examined thousands of diocesan files and reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents held by the dioceses. They also conducted numerous interviews and conversations with diocesan leadership and representatives.

Raoul, who has personal ties to the Catholic Church, expressed his belief in the importance of holding reputable institutions accountable when they betray the public’s trust.

In response to the findings, the Archdiocese of Chicago and the dioceses of Belleville, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, and Springfield issued a joint statement. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, acknowledged that the Catholic Church in Illinois has been actively addressing the issue of sexual abuse of minors for many years. He emphasized the commitment of the dioceses to provide support to those affected by the tragedy and to work diligently to prevent its recurrence.