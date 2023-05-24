Restaurant owner in Florida’s Orlando sues Governor Ron DeSantis over a bill that restricts drag show performances

A lawsuit has been filed by the owner of Hamburger Mary’s, a restaurant in Orlando, Florida, against the state and Governor Ron DeSantis over a bill that imposes restrictions on drag show performances. The owner argues that the bill, signed into law by DeSantis, infringes on their First Amendment rights to free expression. The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Thursday.

Hamburger Mary’s has been hosting drag shows that are deemed “family friendly” since 2008, and the owner asserts that none of these shows include sexually explicit content, making them suitable for children. The lawsuit states that the performances at Hamburger Mary’s are appropriate for children and do not involve lewd activity, sexually explicit shows, disorderly conduct, public exposure, obscene exhibition, or anything deemed inappropriate for children to witness.

However, the new Florida law imposes a complete ban on the involvement of children in drag shows. Hamburger Mary’s argues that the statute is too vague and overly broad, thereby violating the First Amendment by restricting expression.

Under the new law, businesses that allow children to participate in drag shows face the suspension of their licenses. The lawsuit claims that since the law was enacted, Hamburger Mary’s has experienced a 20% decline in customer numbers.