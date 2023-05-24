Spicy and tangy classic Kerala style fish curry

Kerala Fish Curry

Ingredients:

– 500g fish, cut into pieces

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tsp ginger, grated

– 1 tsp garlic, minced

– 1 tsp mustard seeds

– 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 2 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1/2 tsp cumin powder

– 1/2 tsp garam masala

– Salt, to taste

– Oil, for frying

– Curry leaves, to serve

Instructions:

1. In a pan, heat some oil and add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. When they start to crackle, add the onions and fry until golden brown.

2. Add the ginger, garlic, and fry for a minute.

3. Add the tomatoes and fry until the oil separates.

4. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt, and mix well.

5. Add the fish and mix well. Add water as needed and cook for 10-15 minutes.

6. Add the garam masala and curry leaves and mix well.

7. Serve hot with rice.