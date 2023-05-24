Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty shed 62.60 points or 0.34% to end at 18,285.40. The BSE Sensex slipped 208.01 points or 0.34% to settle at 61,773.78.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 276.60 points or 0.63% to 43,677.85 while Nifty Pharma jumped 126.25 points or 1.03% to 12,440.45. The volatility index (India VIX) surged 5.53% to 13.30. In the broader market indices, Nifty Next 100 was down 0.18%, Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.34%, Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 0.18% and Nifty Total Market was down 0.07%.

The top gainers in market were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.