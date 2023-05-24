‘The Kerala Story’ gets warm welcome in West Bengal

Kolkata: Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’ received warm welcome in West Bengal. Several theater and multiplex owners in the state said that the shows for the next two weeks have already been booked. The theater and multiplex owners also said that they will not be able to cancel the already booked slots and the film will be running in the state for next two to three weeks.

The film directed by Sudeepto Sen was banned by the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government on May 5. The ban was lifted by the Supreme Court over on May 18.

Also Read: World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra enters third round

As per reports, most of the single screen in the state have refused to scrren the movie. The film was screened only in a single screen called ‘Sreema Hall’ in Bonagaon in North 24 Parganas district. The film is having houseful shows in this hall. Bishakh Jyoti, the music director of the film, hails from Bonagaon.

‘I am so happy that a cinema hall from my city is showing our film while most of the halls across Bengal are still reluctant to give space to The Kerala Story. I have heard that distributors and hall owners are getting calls and being said not to screen the film. I think not only Sreema but perhaps a few other theatres, especially single-screen theatres, have also started showing the film. We are hopeful that soon it will be shown in many more halls in West Bengal,’ said Bishakh Jyoti.

Meanhwhile, the film has garnered Rs 203.47 crore at the domestic box office, over two weeks after the film’s release.The film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was released on the screens worldwide on May 5.

The film narrates the religious indoctrination in Kerala and how Hindu and Christian women were allegedly being targeted by radical Islamic clerics. The movie claims that these women were converted to Islam and later sent to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria for Jihad.