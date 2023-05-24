UAE authorities temporarily shut 2 healthcare facilities

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has ordered to temporarily shut two healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi. The order was issued as the authority found several safety violations.

As per the statement issued by the authority, these two facilities failed to follow safety procedures and means of infection control. They were found to have used expired materials and tools, and failed to comply with the standards and regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units.

The authority called on all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate to comply with its policies and regulations and provide healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.