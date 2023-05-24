Upcoming: Kerala HSE, VHSE exam results to be declared tomorrow

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is scheduled to make a significant announcement on Thursday at 3pm, revealing the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations.

To access their results, students can conveniently visit various websites starting from 4pm onwards. These websites include: www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

For added accessibility, the results will also be accessible through mobile apps such as SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS – Kerala, and PRD Live.

The Kerala Board of Public Examination is responsible for conducting these examinations for the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) streams.